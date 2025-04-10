A working men's club that starred in the 'The Full Monty' has been set alight by arsonists.

Emergency services rushed to Shiregreen Working Men's club in Sheffield at around 7.20pm on Tuesday (April 8) after reports that the famous building was burning.

The club was featured in 'The Full Monty', which tells the story of six unemployed men who decided to form a male striptease act in order to make some money.

The movie was the highest-grossed film in the UK until it was outsold by Titanic but it won the BAFTA Award and European Film Award for Best Film and was nominated for Academy Awards.

After the film was released, fans from all around the world visited the building to see it for themselves and take photos, but the working men's club, which is on Shiregreen Lane in the city, closed down in 2019.

Local residents described smoke pouring from the roof of the building on Tuesday and said police have been called to the scene a couple of times in recent weeks.

Police are now investigating as the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Fire crews from Elm Lane, Central, Parkway and Rivelin stations were called out to a deliberate fire at the derelict Shiregreen WMC on Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield at 7.20pm.

"Firefighters used hose reels to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 10:30pm."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue made us aware of a fire at a property on Shiregreen Lane, in Sheffield.

"It is believed the fire was started deliberately. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."

Sheffield City Council rejected an appeal to bulldoze the property and turn it into flats, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in 2020.

Since then, there has been a fire at the site in April 2023 and the most recent blaze was in February this year.