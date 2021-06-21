Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber has now been promoted to Deputy Chief Constable.

Chief Superintendent Daniel Thorpe will take on the role of (temporary) Assistant Chief Constable of neighbourhoods alongside (temporary) Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Poolman who is leading on crime and Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley who leads on operational support and the force’s response to Covid-19.

Ms Poultney said: “This is an important step in consolidating our progress. Accepting a couple of the roles are temporary, it is essential that we draw on this detailed and specialist knowledge and experience in the force to take our next steps towards becoming an excellent police force.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney.

“I’m incredibly proud of all that South Yorkshire Police has achieved over recent years and look forward to delivering more progress for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

"We’re fortunate to be in the midst of a major recruitment drive which means we have the benefit of years of highly experienced officers mixed with the energy and enthusiasm of our new recruits.