Stock image of police taken by Stu Norton.

West Yorkshire police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a cricket bat in Bradford and has suffered head injuries.

Police officers are investigating the assault which took place at around midnight on May 19, 2024 on Swain House Road.

The 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his head which required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed he was assaulted with a cricket bat by one suspect but it’s believed there may have been more people there.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or who was in the area at the time.”