Swain House Road assault: Police appeal for witnesses after man assaulted with cricket bat in Bradford
Police officers are investigating the assault which took place at around midnight on May 19, 2024 on Swain House Road.
The 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his head which required hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed he was assaulted with a cricket bat by one suspect but it’s believed there may have been more people there.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or who was in the area at the time.”
Information can be given via 101 or use the Live Chat Facility quoting crime reference 13240276903 and information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.