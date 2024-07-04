The M62 eastbound remains closed due to an ongoing West Yorkshire Police incident and diversions are in place.

The motorway is closed between J29 (M1) and J30 (Rothwell) and the westbound carriageway has reopened. This closure is due to a West Yorkshire Police led incident.

Traffic caught in the eastbound closure is in the process of being turned around from the rear of the queue.

Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance and National Highways Traffic Officers are also on the scene and assisting with traffic management.

National Highways has listed diversion details.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol:

- If you are heading from the M62 (J29/M1 and J42) take the M1 north.

- Exit the M1 at J44 and at the junction, circulate the distributor road to the fourth exit for the A639.

- Take the A639 towards Oulton.

- At the Oulton Hall Roundabout take the second exit to remain on the A639.

- At the next roundabout (Rothwell) take the second exit on the A642.

- Follow the A642 southbound to the Rothwell Interchange with the M62 (J30).

- Take the first exit from the roundabout to rejoin the M62 eastbound.

Drivers who may be affected by the closure are advised to plan ahead and allow extra journey time.