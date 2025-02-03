Two teenage girls injured after being hit by taxi in Yorkshire

Two teenage girls have been injured after being hit by a taxi in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called to Dick Lane in Bradford shortly before 6.30pm on January 27 following reports of a crash.

Members of the public reported that a taxi had hit two girls before driving off.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non life-threatening leg injuries and a 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to the taxi driver, who left the scene before the officers arrived.

The investigation is being carried out by the force’s roads policing unit, a statement added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13250049920, or submit information here.