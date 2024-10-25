Victoria Taylor: Police confirm body found in River Derwent is that of the missing 34-year-old mother-of-one

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 17:18 BST
Police have confirmed the body found in the River Derwent is that of the 34-year-old missing Malton woman, Victoria Taylor.

Ms Taylor, 34, had been missing for over three weeks.

She was last seen in the North Yorkshire town, and her body was recovered close to where her belongings were left.

Police said the body was found by its specialist underwater search team at 11.45am on Tuesday (Oct 22).

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a post-mortem examination has also been completed.

In a statement police said: “A file is being prepared for the Coroner for an inquest in due course.

“Victoria’s family have been informed about this update. Our thoughts remain with them and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Marine and Underwater Search Units search the banks of the River Derwent for missing woman, Victoria Taylor, who went missing on Monday (30th September 2024).Marine and Underwater Search Units search the banks of the River Derwent for missing woman, Victoria Taylor, who went missing on Monday (30th September 2024).
Marine and Underwater Search Units search the banks of the River Derwent for missing woman, Victoria Taylor, who went missing on Monday (30th September 2024). | Lee McLean/SWNS

Ms Taylor’s disappearance sparked a huge community search in the town, with dozens of volunteers handing out posters and embarking on searches of surrounding areas.

The mother-of-one was reported missing on Tuesday October 1.

Sightings of her released by police after being found on CCTV had placed her at a BP garage, and then at Malton’s bus station, and belongings she was known to be carrying including a backpack were later found on the banks of the Derwent.

