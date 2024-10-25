Victoria Taylor: Police confirm body found in River Derwent is that of the missing 34-year-old mother-of-one
Ms Taylor, 34, had been missing for over three weeks.
She was last seen in the North Yorkshire town, and her body was recovered close to where her belongings were left.
Police said the body was found by its specialist underwater search team at 11.45am on Tuesday (Oct 22).
North Yorkshire Police confirmed a post-mortem examination has also been completed.
In a statement police said: “A file is being prepared for the Coroner for an inquest in due course.
“Victoria’s family have been informed about this update. Our thoughts remain with them and we ask that their privacy is respected.”
Ms Taylor’s disappearance sparked a huge community search in the town, with dozens of volunteers handing out posters and embarking on searches of surrounding areas.
The mother-of-one was reported missing on Tuesday October 1.