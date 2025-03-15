Dozens of people fighting with weapons in Wakefield city centre has led to an urgent police investigation.

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and two others have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

The disorder started at 7pm on Friday in Kirkgate, with West Yorkshire Police saying officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance involving around 30 people with weapons.

As such, increased stop and search powers have been put in place temporarily in Wakefield City Centre to prevent serious violence.

Senior officers have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect offensive weapons.

The order covers an area Kirkgate Train Station, Wakefield College, Pinderfields Hospital and Eastmoor estate.

The authorisation came into effect at 11pm on Friday (14 March) for an initial 24 hours and its continuation will be subject to regular reviews.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds for search.