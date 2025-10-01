Watch moment police raid home and discover shotgun hidden under the stairs

This video shows the moment police investigating organised crime raid a home in Yorkshire where they discovered a shotgun hidden in a black bag under the stairs.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s armed team were also involved in executing the warrant alongside Doncaster’s Fortify Team, which investigates serious and organised crime.

Tyler Wright was arrested after the officers raided the address in Carcroft, Doncaster. The 22-year-old has been jailed after he admitted possessing a shortened shotgun.

Wright, of Saffron Road, Tickhill, was jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court on September 25.

Detective Constable Jessica Mitchell, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This dangerous weapon was found hidden in a terraced house down an ordinary residential street.

The gun was found hidden under the stairs | SYP

"Thanks to diligent intelligence gathering, we were able to execute this warrant and fully search the property leading to the discovery of this gun and a prison sentence for Wright.

"We want our communities to be safe from the danger posed by firearms and we will continue to take action against those involved in criminality linked to firearms."