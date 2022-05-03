Yorkshire mother jailed for having sex with schoolboy who was just 15 years old in her home

Mother of three Laura Stephenson, now 28, of Rotherham, exchanged ‘flirty’ messages with the boy in 2018 before having sex with him at her home whilst her boyfriend was away working.

Her victim suffered mental health issues and disclosed the abuse to his GP before a referral was made to social care.

In a police interview, Stephenson admitted the pair had sex but argued it was consensual and although she felt guilt, attempted to blame her victim.

Laura Stephenson

South Yorkshire Police's investigating officer Natalie Duffy said: “Stephenson claimed she knew her actions were wrong due to the boy’s age, but this wasn’t enough to stop her, and instead she presented a number of excuses for her perverse actions.

“She exploited a family’s trust in her and I’m thankful that this is reflected in her receiving a custodial sentence and being placed on the register.

“I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous courage he has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings. Abuse like this can have lifelong, damaging impacts for victims and we will do all we can, alongside social care, to support those at risk and seek justice on their behalf.

“If you have been affected by sexual abuse, please know that we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you.”