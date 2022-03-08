Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, put out a statement following the court hearing, saying she was pleased to hear the officers were doing well and were back on duty.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Zahoor Hussain, 36, of St Leonard's Road, Bradford, is set to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on March 24, charged with two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.

It comes after footage was circulated on social media showing a police officer being punched and kicked. The force confirmed two officers suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

Ms Shah said "Horrific footage has emerged showing a police officer being punched and beaten by a bunch of thugs in Girlington over the weekend.

"Last night I spoke with the district commander Rob McCoubrey regarding this callous attack on the officers. I'd like to thank the police for their swift enquiries which led to the arrests of the individuals.

"I'm also pleased to hear that both officers who were injured were back on duty yesterday which is no doubt further indicative of their commitment to public service and keeping our streets safe.

"There is no place for the abuse of police officers doing their jobs here or anywhere. Police officers risk their lives to keep our communities safe. Those convicted of this sickening crime should face the full force of the law, without any let offs."