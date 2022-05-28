Yorkshire police seize malnourished dangerous dog kept locked in room by scared owners

Police in Doncaster have revealed they have seized a dangerous dog that was kept locked in a room on its own because its owners were scared of it.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:49 am

It is the second dangerous dog removed from the city’s streets in the space of a week.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed the dog was seized yesterday but did not give precise details of the location.

A spokesman said: “Last week a Pit Bull was seized by officers from an address in Balby.

Police in Doncaster have seized two dangerous dogs in the space of a week.

"The dog had escaped the property several times which lead officers to investigate and subsequently type as a Pit Bull.

“Today, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Team have taken yet another banned breed dog from the streets of Doncaster. The dog was malnourished and kept in a room on its own as they were scared of it.”

Details of dangerous dogs can be reported to police on 101.