Yorkshire police seize malnourished dangerous dog kept locked in room by scared owners

It is the second dangerous dog removed from the city’s streets in the space of a week.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed the dog was seized yesterday but did not give precise details of the location.

A spokesman said: “Last week a Pit Bull was seized by officers from an address in Balby.

Police in Doncaster have seized two dangerous dogs in the space of a week.

"The dog had escaped the property several times which lead officers to investigate and subsequently type as a Pit Bull.

“Today, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Team have taken yet another banned breed dog from the streets of Doncaster. The dog was malnourished and kept in a room on its own as they were scared of it.”