Yorkshire police seize malnourished dangerous dog kept locked in room by scared owners

It is the second dangerous dog removed from the city’s streets in the space of a week.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed the dog was seized yesterday but did not give precise details of the location.
A spokesman said: “Last week a Pit Bull was seized by officers from an address in Balby.
"The dog had escaped the property several times which lead officers to investigate and subsequently type as a Pit Bull.
“Today, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Team have taken yet another banned breed dog from the streets of Doncaster. The dog was malnourished and kept in a room on its own as they were scared of it.”
Details of dangerous dogs can be reported to police on 101.