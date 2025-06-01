A Birkby takeaway owner has been fined over £6,600 after repeatedly ignoring food safety warnings and failing to address serious hygiene breaches.

Ali Shan, 40, of Brighouse, who owns La Jawab Café and Select Grill on Blacker Road, was prosecuted at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 20, 2025, following multiple food safety offences.

Environmental Health Officers first visited the premises in early 2024 and uncovered serious hygiene breaches, including food stored at unsafe temperatures, dirty spice containers, and staff lacking essential safety training.

Chilled foods such as salads, donner meat, curry, and rice were found to be far above the legal limit of 8°C.

Despite several follow-up visits and improvement notices, Mr Shan failed to rectify the issues.

He was prosecuted for improper food storage, failure to maintain hygiene standards, and non-compliance with improvement notices.

The court ordered Mr Shan to pay a total of £6,672.33, comprising a £2,307 fine, a £923 surcharge, and £3,442.33 in court costs.

The magistrate warned that he could have faced a prison sentence, noting that food hygiene offences can carry up to two years in prison.

Both La Jawab Café and Select Grill received a 12-month conditional discharge and were each ordered to pay a £26 court surcharge.

Following the prosecution, Mr Shan has made significant improvements to Select Grill, including purchasing new display chillers, refurbishing the layout, and arranging appropriate food hygiene training for himself and his staff.

Councillor Amanda Pinnock, Cabinet Member for Communities and Environment, said: “It is disappointing that it has taken prosecution and the threat of a prison sentence for a business owner to take food safety seriously. Despite receiving advice and support from the council, Mr Shan continued to put the public at risk.

“I’m pleased to hear that improvements have now been made, but this case should serve as a warning to others – food safety is not optional.

“Holding food operators to account is essential in helping our communities stay well and ensuring that residents and visitors can dine with confidence.