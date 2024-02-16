The graduation parades at the Army Foundation College are the second-largest military parades in the UK after Trooping the Colour.

They are a chance for parents, families and friends to celebrate the achievements of the junior soldiers who have fulfilled either six or 12 months of training at the college.

The Army Foundation College is the British Army’s only Junior Entry basic training establishment. The college offers basic military training and develops the future leaders of the army, teaching a mix of military skills, resilience and leadership training, physical development and education for 16 to 17 year olds.

1 . Graduation parade at Army Foundation College A line of junior soldiers at the parade. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images Photo Sales

