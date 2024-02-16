All Sections
Graduation parade at Army Foundation College: Best photos show Yorkshire junior soldiers marching in uniform on the Regimental Square in Harrogate

Graduation parades saw junior soldiers at Army Foundation College in Harrogate march on the Regimental square - here are the highlights.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

The graduation parades at the Army Foundation College are the second-largest military parades in the UK after Trooping the Colour.

They are a chance for parents, families and friends to celebrate the achievements of the junior soldiers who have fulfilled either six or 12 months of training at the college.

The Army Foundation College is the British Army’s only Junior Entry basic training establishment. The college offers basic military training and develops the future leaders of the army, teaching a mix of military skills, resilience and leadership training, physical development and education for 16 to 17 year olds.

A line of junior soldiers at the parade.

1. Graduation parade at Army Foundation College

A line of junior soldiers at the parade. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Junior soldiers parade on the Regimental square as they graduate from the Army Foundation College.

2. Graduation parade at Army Foundation College

Junior soldiers parade on the Regimental square as they graduate from the Army Foundation College. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Junior soldiers parade on the Regimental square.

3. Graduation parade at Army Foundation College

Junior soldiers parade on the Regimental square. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Junior soldiers pose with their guns.

4. Graduation parade at Army Foundation College

Junior soldiers pose with their guns. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

