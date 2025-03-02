A 79-year-old man Brian who went missing in Whitby has now been found safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, 79, from Whitby, who was missing has now been found safe and well, the North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier today (Sunday 2 March), we issued an appeal to find a missing 79-year-old man from Whitby.

"We are pleased to report that he has been found safe and well.