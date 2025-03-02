79-year-old man who was missing from Whitby found safe and well
A 79-year-old man Brian who went missing in Whitby has now been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier today (Sunday 2 March), we issued an appeal to find a missing 79-year-old man from Whitby.
"We are pleased to report that he has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
