Castleford level crossing crash causes major train disruption between Leeds and Knottingley
A crash at a level crossing in Castleford has brought trains to a standstill on Tuesday (Aug 7).
National Rail confirmed all lines have been blocked and services have been cancelled or delayed.
The incident is affecting Northern and TransPennine Express routes, with no trains running between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford in either direction.
Services that run via Wakefield are not affected, but Leeds to Sheffield services are also no longer calling at Castleford.
Rail replacement transport has been requested, and passengers are being warned to expect delays of up to 35 minutes if travelling by bus.
TransPennine Express services are currently unable to run between Normanton and York in both directions.
Replacement buses have also been requested to run between York, Castleford and Normanton.
Northern has advised that its tickets can be used at no extra cost on alternative Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley.
Disruption is expected until around 12pm.
Passengers are urged to check before they travel using National Rail Enquiries.
