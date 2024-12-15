Fire incident in Sheffield: Flat fire breaks out on Spital Hill as five fire engines and a Turntable Ladder attend the scene
The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue deploy five fire engines to attend Spital Hill, Sheffield as flat fire breaks out.
Five fire engines and a Turntable Ladder are currently at the scene of a flat fire on Spital Hill in Sheffield.
The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue warns residents to avoid the area whilst firefighters carry out their work.
There are no reports of any casualties.
