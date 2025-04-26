Halifax assault: Man suffers serious injuries in Yorkshire town centre following incident as police appeal for witnesses

Police in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Halifax town centre left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 13, at around 6am when an altercation took place on Silver Street. The victim, who is a man aged in his twenties, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Calderdale CID online on the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat page or by calling 101 quoting the crime reference 13250206932.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

