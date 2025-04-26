The Calderdale police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries in an assault that took place in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Halifax town centre left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 13, at around 6am when an altercation took place on Silver Street. The victim, who is a man aged in his twenties, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact Calderdale CID online on the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat page or by calling 101 quoting the crime reference 13250206932.