Huddersfield disorder: Two men arrested for affray and victim suffers head injuries after being struck with a blunt instrument in Yorkshire area
The police were called to the scene at around 7pm on Friday, June 13, 2025, in Huddersfield.
Officers attended the incident at which two males had been involved in an affray incident, with one of the victims suffering head injuries after being struck with a blunt instrument.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Both males were arrested for affray, with one of them, aged 20, also arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.
“He remains in police custody and enquiries remain ongoing today into the incident by Kirklees District CID.
“Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250333686.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”
