Incident near Calderdale Hospital: Yorkshire police investigate into report of woman being followed by man acting in a ‘concerning manner’

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 16:33 BST
The police in Calderdale are investigating a concerning incident near Calderdale Royal Hospital following a report of a woman being followed by a man.

Calderdale police are appealing for information after a woman has reported being followed by a man who was acting in a concerning manner.

The man initially approached the woman at the junction of Dryclough Lane and Skircoat Green Road, with him coming from the Godfrey Road side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is then reported to have followed her along Skircoat Moor Road towards Birdcage Lane until she got into a vehicle and drove away.

A police cordon surrounds crime scene. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)placeholder image
A police cordon surrounds crime scene. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident occurred between 10:36pm and 10:50pm last night (Friday, 19 September).

“The man is described as white, aged in his mid 30s to early 40s, of medium to stocky build, with short, light-coloured, possibly ginger hair.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recalls seeing a man matching this description in the vicinity of this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are also asking motorists who were in the area who have dashcam to check whether they have any footage of this man.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Safeguarding via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250540065.”

Related topics:YorkshireCalderdale Royal HospitalWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice