Incident near Calderdale Hospital: Yorkshire police investigate into report of woman being followed by man acting in a ‘concerning manner’
Calderdale police are appealing for information after a woman has reported being followed by a man who was acting in a concerning manner.
The man initially approached the woman at the junction of Dryclough Lane and Skircoat Green Road, with him coming from the Godfrey Road side.
He is then reported to have followed her along Skircoat Moor Road towards Birdcage Lane until she got into a vehicle and drove away.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident occurred between 10:36pm and 10:50pm last night (Friday, 19 September).
“The man is described as white, aged in his mid 30s to early 40s, of medium to stocky build, with short, light-coloured, possibly ginger hair.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recalls seeing a man matching this description in the vicinity of this incident.
“They are also asking motorists who were in the area who have dashcam to check whether they have any footage of this man.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District Safeguarding via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250540065.”