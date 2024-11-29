A “substantial” lorry fire, that has spread to the embankment, has caused delays on the M62, in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of 30 mins have been reported, on Friday (Nov 29), due to the M62 eastbound carriageway closure, in West Yorkshire.

The carriageway is closed between J22 Rockingstone Moss Interchange (Saddleworth A672) and J24 Ainley Top Interchange (Huddersfield, Halifax A629).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of 30 mins have been reported due to the M62 eastbound carriageway closure, in West Yorkshire. | National Highways

This is due to a “substantial” lorry fire which has spread to the embankment, National Highways has reported.

In a statement they said: “Due to a substantial lorry fire, the lorry was transporting sawdust. The fire has also spread to the nearside embankment.

“The closure is being extended back to J20 to allow a a better diversion route and to reduce the delays between J20 and J22.”

The “substantial” lorry fire spread to the embankment. | National Highways

West Yorkshire Fire, Police and National Highways are currently in attendance on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs.

The diversion route is as follows:

Exit at Junction 22 and turn left onto the A672.

Continue on the A672 to its junction with the A58.

Follow the A58 through Sowerby Bridge towards Halifax.

At the junction with the A646, turn right and proceed to the A629.

Turn right onto the A629 and continue to Ainley Top (J24) to rejoin the M62 eastbound.