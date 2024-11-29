M62 eastbound carriageway closed in West Yorkshire after “substantial” fire involving a lorry transporting sawdust
Delays of 30 mins have been reported, on Friday (Nov 29), due to the M62 eastbound carriageway closure, in West Yorkshire.
The carriageway is closed between J22 Rockingstone Moss Interchange (Saddleworth A672) and J24 Ainley Top Interchange (Huddersfield, Halifax A629).
This is due to a “substantial” lorry fire which has spread to the embankment, National Highways has reported.
In a statement they said: “Due to a substantial lorry fire, the lorry was transporting sawdust. The fire has also spread to the nearside embankment.
“The closure is being extended back to J20 to allow a a better diversion route and to reduce the delays between J20 and J22.”
West Yorkshire Fire, Police and National Highways are currently in attendance on the scene.
Drivers travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs.
The diversion route is as follows:
- Exit at Junction 22 and turn left onto the A672.
- Continue on the A672 to its junction with the A58.
- Follow the A58 through Sowerby Bridge towards Halifax.
- At the junction with the A646, turn right and proceed to the A629.
- Turn right onto the A629 and continue to Ainley Top (J24) to rejoin the M62 eastbound.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their journeys ahead, allow extra time, and consider alternative routes where possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.