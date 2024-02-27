Exploring true life through a lens with wildlife photography days in Yorkshire

But you don't have to travel the world to see some of the best, with wildlife making their homes in stunning settings and landscapes right here in Yorkshire.

This year, with the hugely popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition on loan from the Natural History Museum, Sewerby Hall and Gardens is to host something special.

First launched in 1965, the competition is now among the most prestigious of its kind, featuring some of the best images from around the world.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens have again teamed up with local award-winning wildlife photographer Steve Race to offer aspiring photographers an exclusive day of Wildlife Photography at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and on site at RSPB Bempton Cliffs in 2024. Steve Race © Yorkshire Coast Nature

One of the members of this elusive 'club' of finalists, Steve Race, is also to hold a series of special photography days for aspiring artists. It was a sell out last year.

There will be private viewings of the exhibition, a glimpse into his own award-winning works with hints and tips, before a site visit to RSPB Bempton Cliffs to capture new images.

To Mr Race, commended in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards for 2013, this is the "Oscars" of the industry worldwide.

For the exhibition to be available in Yorkshire, he said, is "fantastic" news.

"Everyone is intrigued by wildlife photography," he said, of the wonders of the craft. "It's just addictive.

"You've got to get outside and get into open spaces to get these images. It's great for our mental health, to see the beauty of nature.

"It's that connection. And seeing that with young people - that initial spark - it just grows and grows."

Mr Race, who is based in Scarborough, has seen global commendations for his work from Big Picture USA, Natural World Photography Competition and British Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

The full day experiences will see a private viewing of the exhibition led by Mr Race, who will talk participants through the stunning photographs. This will be followed by a workshop and the opportunity to view some of his award-winning work.

Then to RSPB Bempton Cliffs, as one of his favourite places with some half a million seabirds raising their families on the towering chalk cliffs overlooking the North Sea.

It is here, where he has captured his own award-winning images of gannets and puffins, that he will guide participants through their pictures with hands-on tuition.

"It can be animal behaviour, it can be something a little bit different," he said. "Birds in flight, nesting or feeding their chicks. And the seabirds aren't bothered about people. We are on the cliffs, at a special viewpoint, and we're guaranteed to see them. It does go to show the best images in the world can be on your doorstep," he added. "It's an incredible site. We are lucky."