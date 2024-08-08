Plans to fine Yorkshire Water £47m over waste discharges have been welcomed as figures showed spills into the River Ouse lasted for the equivalent of almost two years in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environment Agency figures showed storm overflows discharged wastewater including sewage into the York stretch of the River Ouse for a total of 16,357.41 hours, equivalent to around 22 months.

York Council Environment Executive Member Coun Jenny Kent said a step-change was needed in the way companies handle spills and the fine should be a wakeup call for Yorkshire Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water Project Manager Omair Khan said a new underground waste water storage in Poppleton worth £2.1m was among efforts being made to reduce discharges into the River Ouse.

The stretch of the River Ouse which includes Yorkshire Water's pumping station, the University of York Boat Club and Fulford Ings (right, north to south).

It comes after industry regulator Ofwat announced plans to fine Yorkshire Water and two other companies following an investigation into their handling of wastewater treatment.

Yorkshire Water, Northumbrian Water and Thames Water would be fined a total of £168m depending on the outcome of an Ofwat consultation and negotiations with companies.

Environment Agency figures showed wastewater was discharged a total of 1,332 times from 20 storm overflows on the River Ouse and tributaries between Upper Poppleton and Naburn in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One storm overflow which discharges from behind Coney Street in York city centre spilled into the River Ouse 204 times for 3,649.5 hours, equivalent to almost five months.

A total of 132 spills lasted 2,143.5 hours at the Fulford Sewage Pumping Station, equivalent to almost three months.

At a storm overflow near Butcher Terrace, south of Millennium Bridge, wastewater was discharged 99 times for 1,469.68 hours, equivalent to around two months.

The 14 storm overflows on the River Foss and its tributaries between Strensall and where it meets the Ouse discharged a total of 430 times for 3,254.14 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total amount of time that discharges took place is equivalent to more than 135 days or around four and a half months.

They included 50 spills at a storm overflow in Strensall for 500 hours, about 20 days, and 72 at one in Haxby for 1,205.25 hours, around 50 days.

Elsewhere in York, there were 88 discharges into Tang Hall Beck at Navigation Road for 574.38 hours, almost 24 days and 48 into Germany Beck in Fulford for 44.53 hours.

Ofwat Chief Executive David Black said Yorkshire Water and others had routinely discharged wastewater into rivers and the sea rather than the exceptional circumstances as set out by law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Black added the proposed penalties showed the severity of companies’ failings and the regulator’s determination to make them improve.

Coun Kent said Yorkshire Water needed to address its failures and invest more in infrastructure improvements in York but questioned remained over whether they could do it quickly enough.

The environment executive member said: “This is a welcome, if long overdue step, the use of storm overflow discharges should be exception rather than the rule, yet it’s clear investment in wastewater treatment works is not at the level it needs to help clean up York’s rivers.

“The Ouse and Foss have suffered greatly from what the head of Ofwat describes ‘a catalogue of failures’ by Yorkshire Water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Environment Forum Chair Penny Bainbridge said something needed to be done to get water companies to improve but they were not sure fines were the answer.

The chair said: “It’s hard to decide what an appropriate fine or penalty should be, one of our concerns is that because they’re private companies there’s not a great deal of democractic involvement in them.”

Mike Gray, of the River Foss Society, said fines were a useful warning shot but may not be realistic given claims from water companies that they are short on funds.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said they had apologised for not acting quickly enough and were set to spend £180m to reduce discharges by next April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two overflow projects are set to be completed in York city centre this year and a further seven outside of it to improve water quality in the Ouse and Foss.

A further £10.5m is being invested into treatment works around York to reduce phosporus entering watercourses.

Project Manager Mr Khan said new underground storage at Poppleton would hold stormwater during heavy rain before returning it to the network and for treatment.