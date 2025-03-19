Plans for wood burning restrictions in York welcomed for public health benefits

Requirements for wood burning stoves installed in York homes to meet Government standards will help cut emissions and improve public health, the council’s environment spokesperson has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Council Environment Executive Member Coun Jenny Kent said a city-wide Smoke Control Area (SCA) would remove the current confusing postcode lottery of different rules applying to different homes.

The Labour executive member added data showing that a third of fine particulate matter in York come from wood burning showed it was contributing significantly to local emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Coun Kent approved a six-week consultation on plans to replace smoke control orders covering parts of York with one for the whole of the council’s administrative area.

A generic photo of a wood burning stove

The current orders, which date back as far as the 1960s, cover 80 per cent of the city’s homes but only 14 per cent of its overall area.

A York-wide order would require wood burning stoves to meet Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) standards.

An SCA what can be burnt to authorised material like smokeless fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would not bad the burning of solid fuel outright and SCAs do not apply to the use of outdoor pizza ovens, chimineas or bonfires.

Introducing a city-wide SCA would mean restrictions would apply to homes in Clifton Moore, Fulford, Heslington Monks Cross and New Earswick which are currently not subject to control orders.

Council figures show more than a third of homes which burn solid fuels alongside their main heating systems lie outside of areas subject to existing controls.

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 emissions, including those from burning solid fuels, was a factor in one in 22 deaths in York in 2022 according to public health data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An environment decision session on Tuesday, March 18 heard plans for a city-wide SCA would affect an estimated 1,600 homes capable of burning solid fuels.

The meeting also heard solid fuels were the main source of heating for 98 York homes while appliances can be bought to modify existing stoves to make them DEFRA compliant.

Coun Kent said the proposals would affect a small number of homes but they would make a difference to public health.

The environment executive member said: “The amount of emissions is really high, it’s pretty much double the amount of fine particulate matter that comes from transport.