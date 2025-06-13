York and North Yorkshire 'can become first carbon negative region'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Skaith is hosting the Carbon Negative Conference in York to discuss with experts how the area can be a trailblazer through green technologies and farming methods.

The Labour mayor believes that York and North Yorkshire can go further than net zero and become carbon negative - which is when more emissions are reduced from the atmosphere than released - by 2040.

Mr Skaith, who will address the conference, said: “York and North Yorkshire has the world-class universities, the natural resources and the ambition to be the first region in England to reach further than net zero, to a carbon negative economy.

“Since the region secured devolution, around £14m of programme funds have been allocated to unlock our unique and significant potential as a rural trailblazer.

“These include the £7m Net Zero fund, and pilots to identify investment potential in our natural assets and develop secure local energy networks in the region.

“York and North Yorkshire is ready to lead the way in tackling the big challenges that the nation and the world faces.

“Our net zero programmes will show us how we can change the way we heat our homes, produce electricity and grow our food in a sustainable way, unlocking our potential for growth as a city region, rural powerhouse.

“I want residents to experience the tangible benefits of our ambitions, through cheaper energy and cleaner air.

“But most importantly, I want our ambitions for a carbon negative economy to unlock growth in our modern and diverse economy.”

The keynote speaker at the conference will be Baroness Brown, the former vice chair of the Climate Change Committee.