First migrants detained as part of Sir Keir Starmer's new deal with France

The first small boat migrants have been detained under the UK’s new “one in, one out” deal with Emmanuel Macron and could be sent back to France within weeks.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government was prepared to defend itself against legal challenges if migrants seek to avoid being sent back across the English Channel.

The migrants detained were among those who risked the Channel crossing on Wednesday, the day the pilot scheme began operating.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We have detained the first illegal migrants under our new deal before returning them to France. No gimmicks, just results.

“If you break the law to enter this country, you will face being sent back. When I say I will stop at nothing to secure our borders, I mean it.”

The pilot scheme was set up as part of a deal announced by the Prime Minister and French president Mr Macron during his state visit to the UK in July.

Border Force officers processing the first small boat migrants detained under the UK's new "one in, one out" deal. Credit: Home Office /PA Wire | Home Office /PA Wire

UK officials aim to make referrals for returns to France within three days of a migrant’s arrival by small boat while French authorities will respond within 14 days.

This is in exchange for an approved asylum seeker in France to be brought to the UK under a safe route.

No figures have been confirmed for how many migrants will be sent back, although reports from France have suggested it could be around 50 a week, a small fraction of the numbers making the crossing in small boats.

The Home Secretary said: “The pilot has now begun, so the first migrants who have arrived on the small boats are now in detention. We will then swiftly make the referrals to France and that process will now start to be able to return people to France.

“It’s the beginning of the pilot and it will build as well over time, but we’re also clear that France is a safe country, so we will robustly defend against any legal challenge that people try.

“We do expect for people to start being returned in a matter of weeks.”

The Home Office is expected to launch a campaign in the coming days to make migrants in northern France and elsewhere aware of the new treaty.

Ms Cooper added: “Criminal gangs have spent seven years embedding themselves along our border and it will take time to unravel them, but these detentions are an important step towards undermining their business model and unravelling the false promises they make.”

The Home Secretary has acknowledged the accord is not a “silver bullet” to stop small boat crossings, which are running at record levels so far in 2025.

But the Government hopes it will be a turning point as migrants will be sent back across the Channel for the first time.

The process for asylum seekers to come to the UK under the “one in, one out” pilot scheme has also been launched, with adults and families in France able to express an interest in coming to the UK through an online platform set up by the Home Office.