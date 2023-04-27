All Sections
Friends of Fitzwilliam: Train station transformed into outdoor art gallery helping to rebuild a former mining community

A deprived railway station which once divided a former mining community now joins people together after creative locals decided to make it into an art gallery.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

The infamous footbridge at Fitzwilliam station, in Hemsworth West Yorkshire, was previously a place of anti-social behaviour dividing an impoverished community.

But over the past few years a community group, Friends of Fitzwilliam Station, has helped to create a community mural alongside Spectrum People, CoActive Arts and Northern to inspire locals and those passing through Fitzwilliam to enjoy artwork made by the community.

Now passengers travelling through the station will no longer be looking vacantly out of the windows but engaged with the colourful works of art.

Friends of Fitzwilliam art galleryFriends of Fitzwilliam art gallery
It’s also having a positive impact on the community, the Friends of Fitzwilliam Station said.

Group member Jody Gabriel said: “I saw two youths on the bridge and one started picking away at the artwork on display until his friend told him to stop and explained how he had helped make that artwork.

“What you see is the railway at the heart of this community. The railway brought prosperity in the days when coal was king.

“It brings that wealth again as it opens up employment opportunities for local people and welcomes new arrivals to Fitzwilliam. It links the communities, rather than dividing them.”