How Bradford cyber security firm ECSC saw its revenue grow in 2021 to £6.14m

Revenue was up 8 per cent to £6.14m from £5.66m the previous year. It's Assurance division revenue growth was up 15 per cent to £3.12m. The firm's Managed Detection & Response (MDR) division saw recurring revenue growth rise 7 per cent to £2.59m.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, said: "We are delighted to report growth across both our MDR and Assurance divisions, which is a testament to the continued efforts and expertise of the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are also pleased to have secured the new loan which will assist us in pursuing our growth plans.

The firm is based in Bradford.

"Cyber security continues to be a key priority for all businesses, with most now recognising the importance in investing in key solutions in order to avoid costly breaches and disruptive down time."

Prior to the end of the period, ECSC entered a five-year £1m loan agreement with BOOST&Co to provide additional funding to support the group's overall organic growth plans.

The loan is secured over the group's assets and attracts interest at 9 per cent per annum. The loan agreement includes the option for the Company to increase the size of the loan to £1.5m.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you