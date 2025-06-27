Humber Bridge: Tolls set to rise when new tolling system goes live
People in cars, without accounts, will pay 50p more (£2), while vans will pay £5 (up £1) with HGVs paying £15 (up £3).
Bosses say it reflects the “significant rise in maintenance and operational costs that have occurred over the last 13 years” and is not connected to the new tolling system.
Existing and new account customers will pay £1.50 (up from £1.35) to cross in a car, vans will be charged at £4 (up from £3.60) and HGVs £12 (currently £10.80).
Motorcycles will continue to cross for free and the concession scheme for drivers with disabilities will continue.
Crossings will remain free for patients on the south bank crossing the river to travel to Castle Hill Hospital for treatment.
No exact date has been given, but it will coincide with the launch of the new tolling system, which is expected to go live by late autumn.
Andrew Arundel, Chief Executive Officer at the Humber Bridge, said: “Despite significant increases in the cost of operating and maintaining the bridge, the toll has remained frozen since 2012.
“We continue to reinvest toll receipts into the bridge’s ongoing maintenance, securing the structure for at least the next 100 years.”
The bridge went cashless in 2021, and motorists now pay using the HumberTAG, credit or debit card, or mobile payment. After the new system is introduced customers will pay via a new website or mobile app.
In the early 2000s the bridge was billed the most expensive river crossing in the country. In April 2012, the toll for cars was halved from £3 to £1.50 each way after the UK government wrote off £150 million of the bridge's outstanding debt.