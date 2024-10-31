Grandfather who took part in Rotherham riot died by hanging in prison an inquest heard

The grandfather who took part in the Rotherham riot, died by hanging in prison an inquest opening has heard.

The preliminary cause of death of a 61-year-old grandfather, who was found dead in prison after he was jailed following rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, is hanging, an inquest has heard.

Peter Lynch died at HMP Moorland, in South Yorkshire, on October 19, Doncaster Coroner's Court was told on Thursday.

Doncaster's senior coroner Nicola Mundy opened and adjourned the inquest into Mr Lynch's death at which she was told that his preliminary cause of death was hanging.

Mr Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court by a judge who heard how he was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, shouting "scum" and "child killers" at police.

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.

The coroner explained to members of Mr Lynch’s family, who joined the hearing by video link, how the investigation into the circumstances of his death is continuing and a full inquest will eventually be held in front of a jury.

Mr Lynch’s son, Casey, asked a series of questions about the investigation, saying: “I’d like it to be investigated whether my dad should’ve been there in the first place.”

And he also asked why two previous suicide attempts by his father were not “taken seriously”.

Casey Lynch asked the coroner if she could source the sentencing remarks of Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, saying: “I want to know what remarks he made about my dad on sentence.”

He also said he wanted to know why he had heard a number of different accounts of what time his father was last checked by prison officers on the night before he was found dead.

The coroner assured Casey Lynch that he and his family will have input in the investigation and the further hearings, when she will decide the scope of the inquest.

She urged him to supply her with the questions his family want answered and explained how her role was independent of the police and Prison Service.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, of South Yorkshire Police, told the inquest how Mr Lynch was last seen alive on Friday October 18 during a roll-call at 7pm.

He was found to be unresponsive and not breathing in his cell by staff the following morning and a “Code Blue” was called at 6.23am.

Mr Gent said CPR was undertaken by officers until paramedics arrived and Mr Lynch was pronounced dead at 6.42am.

The detective said that investigations so far indicated that nobody else had entered the cell before Mr Lynch was found dead and nobody else was involved in his death.

Mr Lynch was jailed in August after body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming “you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them” and “scum” at police with riot shields.

He was one of more than 60 men who have now been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court following the Rotherham rioting, which left 64 police officers injured, as well as four dogs and a horse.

Riot police were pelted with fencing and other missiles and, at one point, an attempt was made to set light to a bin outside the hotel as some of those taking part smashed their way into the building.

About 240 asylum seekers were trapped in the upper storeys while staff have told how they had to barricade themselves into a panic room downstairs, fearing for their lives.

At the sentencing hearing on August 22, Judge Richardson heard how Lynch suffered from diabetes, thyroid issues, angina and had recently had a heart attack.

Judge Richardson told him: “You did not yourself attack any police officer, as far as can be detected, but what you did was encourage by your conduct others to behave violently and you were part of this mob.”

He was filmed repeatedly challenging officers as they tried to push him back with shields, screaming “protect my children” and yelling: “We are on the streets now to protect our kids”.

The crown court heard how Mr Lynch, from Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, had been married for 36 years, had four adult children and three grandchildren.

He was working in the packing industry but was recently made unemployed, his barrister said.

Mr Lynch pleaded guilty to violent disorder.