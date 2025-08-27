FYLINGDALES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Smoke fills fields and woods as a fire on Langdale Moor flared up on August 27, 2025 in Fylingdales, England. The moorland fire had been smouldering for the last two weeks since breaking out near RAF Fylingdales in North Yorkshire. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Firefighters fighting an “unprecedented” wildfire on Langdale Moor near RAF Fylingdales have requested backup from services around the country.

Currently there are 60 firefighters and 10 appliances tackling the blaze covering an area of 25 square kilometres, with a helicopter being used to drop water on areas where there are flare-ups and keep an eye on spread.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Jonathan Dyson told a press briefing on Wednesday that they have put out a national call for mutual aid for 10 more appliances to fight the fire, which started a fortnight ago.

This would relieve the pressure on the many on-call firefighters, who have been taking time off from work to assist.

Mr Dyson said that the fire was currently contained, but this could change “on a dime” depending on the weather and wind direction.

While no properties have been affected, holidaymakers have been evacuated from some areas, including Grouse Hill Caravan Park.

So far 18 bombs, shells, or mines on an area near RAF Fylingdales, which was used for tank training during World War Two have blown up.

Mr Dyson said he hoped they wouldn’t need to evacuate people from homes in places like Goathland. He said he appreciated “how scary it can be” for local residents seeing the huge plumes of smoke and said they were doing everything they can to extinguish the fire.

He also praised farmers and their contractors for their efforts in tackling the blaze. Farmers were pictured queueing up to help on Bank Holiday Monday.

There are a number of road closures in place including the A171, and it was acknowledged that this was causing significant disruption for many businesses and residents. Mr Dyson said the road would remain closed “wherever there was potential for a risk to life or (from) the impact of smoke”, adding: “As soon as we are able to open that and maintain safety we will do that.”

Karl Battersby, corporate director environment at North Yorkshire Council, said they’d had to “bolster” road closures which were being ignored by some people.

He said before reopening it would have to be inspected for damage from plant and equipment used to fight the fire, but said this would be done in a “timely manner as possible”.

He said: “We do realise the significant disruption it causes.”

The fire has gone into the underlying peat soil, which is a flammable organic material that can burn for weeks or even months and is difficult to extinguish because it smolders underground.

Consultant in public health Dr Victoria Turner said the blaze had seen varying amounts of smoke which had travelled considerable distances, with people affected intermittently as the wind direction changes. She said people living in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors, closing their windows and doors: “(The smoke) can cause some short term health issues but it is not likely to have long term effects.”

