Latest as Leeds toddler recovers after falling 15ft from an upstairs window

It looks like a scene from any residential street, but for the police tape and PCSO stood outside one of the houses, a remnant of the horror that unfolded over the weekend.

An ambulance crew was called to this house on Sunday at 3.10pm after an 18-month-old boy had fallen out of an upstairs window. He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police remained outside the home as the boy's parents were said to be keeping watch at beside his hospital bed.

The scene on Temple View Terrace this afternoon.

He said: "When I heard about what had happened, I walked across to see, and there was blood on the pavement.

"It's such a shame how it happened, but I don't know much else."

The incident appears to be the talk of the neighbourhood, with parents picking up their children on the school run were heard talking about the incident, but they all said they knew nothing more than what the police had said about the incident.

The child fell 15ft from an upstairs window - said to have been left open due to unseasonably warm weather.

Mother Mikaela Chubb said earlier today the toddler was recovering in hospital. She said the tot had made his way to the unlocked first-floor window by clambering over his parent’s bed on Sunday.

After crawling over the headboard and through the window, he then fell onto the pavement below the building, leaving his parents distraught.

Mikaela said that the window was kept shut “99 per cent” of the time but due to the warm weather, she had left it open.

It was tragically on this occasion that her baby, had sustained injuries after plummeting roughly 15ft (4.5m) onto the concrete.

Mikaela spoke of her "guilt" following the tragedy, particular as it took place on Mother’s Day.