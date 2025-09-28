Divided parties lose elections - Bridget Phillipson

The Labour Deputy Leadership contest is a crucial moment for our country.

My message to Labour members in Yorkshire is simple: I want to unite our party to deliver change so we can beat Reform at the next Election and get a second Labour term.

I want a mandate from our members to deliver more hope, more opportunity for young people, and push forward even more transformative policies that will improve life chances for everyone.

I know exactly the good that Labour governments can do: I wouldn’t be here without them. They spurred me on my journey from a tough council street in the north east all the way to the Cabinet.

Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell are going head to head for the Labour deputy leadership | PA

Only a Labour government offers the freedom to choose your course in life. Labour governments lift children out of poverty - that’s why in our first year in government I have been working hard to deliver better life chances for our children.

In Yorkshire I’ve rolled out free breakfast cjoelubs, with 104 across the region, opened 29 new school-based nurseries, secured Free School Meals for up to 250,000 children and delivered over 300 more teachers in Yorkshire schools.

I also stood against vested interests by ending private schools’ tax breaks so we could invest more in state education.

But I want the backing to go further so that Labour members are proud to campaign, proud to knock on doors and talk about the difference a Labour government makes to all our communities.

We won’t if we’re not united. Divided parties don’t win elections. We cannot afford to hand Nigel Farage and Reform a crucial advantage with local elections right around the corner.

It’s why I’ve pledged to continue Angela Rayner’s campaigning role as Deputy Leader, giving members a strong voice at the Cabinet table, and ensuring that we get the second Labour term that Yorkshire so desperately needs.

We cannot afford to go back to the days of a divided Labour Party. We must come together again because, make no mistake, the alternative is the same disunity that mired us in Opposition for fourteen long years. We must not hand the advantage to parties that offer neither change nor hope. Our country cannot afford that.

I will unite our party around our common values, delivering our common aims and beating our opponents. And I will never lose sight of the country that our movement seeks to build.