Do the right thing and take the booster vaccine - The Yorkshire Post says

Health officials have now extended the Covid-19 booster programme to include healthy adults over the age of 40 – an invitation which should be accepted by anyone who truly wants to help the country recover from its terrible experience during this pandemic.
“And when you are called for your booster please come forward at pace so that we as a whole UK can get on and finish this job,” he said.
It is a simple request, one that contrasts with stricter actions in countries such as Austria, where some two million people who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been placed in lockdown.
About 65 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated – one of the lowest rates in Western Europe – and the rest will only be allowed to leave home for limited reasons.
Those living anywhere refusing vaccinations under the misguided conviction that their own liberty is at stake should consider the consequences this has on their clinically vulnerable neighbours, who must watch in scorn as those in the privileged position of having better health make fallacious claims to freedom at the expense of saving lives.