Labour's ideological policies are devastating for private schools - Lord Caine

Fulneck, at the Moravian settlement in Pudsey in the Chancellor’s constituency, dates back to 1753, while Queen Margaret’s in York has been educating girls for the past 125 years.

In December they will be joined by Moorlands, the oldest independent prep school in my home city of Leeds, which first opened its doors 127 years ago.

Centuries of tradition and academic excellence in our county will now be lost forever. As the particularly heart-wrenching statement issued by Fulneck put it: “This isn’t just the end of a school - it’s the end of a community, a history and a home for so many”.

Of course, there are a number of different factors at play which can lead to school closures, such as falling numbers. What is, however, now undeniable is the devastating financial impact of the ill thought through and ideologically driven policies pursued by the Labour Government since it came to power a year ago.

Lord Caine

As a result, the independent sector has been hammered by a triple whammy of increased national insurance costs, the removal of business rates relief and, since January, the imposition of 20 per cent VAT – the first ever tax on education. For many independent schools, struggling with tight margins, this has been enough to sink them.

Across the country as a whole, some 78 independent schools have closed, or announced plans to close, since it became clear that VAT was going to be introduced. It is difficult to conceive of a more callous decision then to impose such a tax in the middle of the academic year, with its inevitable consequences for schools, parents and above all, students.

Fulneck School in Pudsey is one of three historic Yorkshire independent schools that announced they would close in the last few months. Credit: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post | James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post

Labour argue that their focus is on the 93 per cent of students educated in state schools. As somebody who was educated entirely in the state sector in Leeds, Temple Moor to be exact, I hardly need any lessons in the importance of providing good schools for everyone. Yet the argument that state schools will be improved by waging war on the independent sector is little short of madness.

They claimed that their policy would help fund their election pledge to recruit an extra 6,500 teachers in state schools. In fact, there are 400 fewer and the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee said last week that Labour lack ‘a coherent plan’ to fulfil their promises

They claimed that only 3,000 students would leave independent education as a result of VAT and would need to be accommodated in state schools this academic year. In fact, only one month after the introduction of VAT the Department for Education’s own data showed student numbers to be down by nearly four times that, at over 11,000, with predictions that it could reach over 90,000 in the next five years.

All of this comes when the Department for Education plans to create an extra 2,973 state school place across Yorkshire and the Humber between 2024-6, when it is estimated that 4,650 places will be required to meet demand in 2026-7.

Then in a post on X on11 June, Sir Keir Starmer flatly contradicted his own claim that the tax was all about funding state education when he said: “In the budget last year, my government made the tough but fair decision to apply VAT to private schools … Today, because of that choice, we have announced the largest investment in affordable housing in a generation”. So, Prime Minister, which is it, education or housing? They cannot even get their lies straight.

Across the state sector Labour’s ideological attacks on academies risks reversing the policies which under the Conservatives saw 90 per cent of state schools rated as good or excellent and standards in reading and maths rising to the highest in Europe.

Meanwhile, their spiteful assault on the independent sector risks the demise of more fine schools like Fulneck, Queen Margaret’s and Moorlands. The Government should now apologise to governors, teachers, parents and above all students for the damage, disruption and distress being caused by their incoherent and cruel policies.