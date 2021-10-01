Owners of Scarborough’s Grand Hotel must be held to account – The Yorkshire Post says

Either the hotel group’s executives are carefully considering the criticism, Fawlty Towers comparisons and calls to act by civic leaders – or they’re deliberately choosing to ignore them.
And if it is the latter, as many will suspect, it is regrettable that this company appears content to compromise Scarborough’s wider reputation because of a deliberate decision not to invest in a landmark building that was once the envy of every British and European resort.
Yet what is striking about the reaction of The Yorkshire Post’s readers is their collective embarrassment over the Grand’s decline and a desire for the good times to return. How that happens, when Britannia is refusing to engage with guests or stakeholders, is a challenge that should not be shirked by a region which boasts a £9bn a year tourism industry.
