Significant week for the future of the United Kingdom - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government yesterday introduced a Bill that would allow ministers to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed in Brexit negotiations, one which keeps the nation inside the EU’s single market for goods.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has said he was confident the changes would be lawful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, though, warned his British counterpart Liz Truss that introducing such a Bill will breach international law and “deeply damage” relations.

Elsewhere, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Lewis was “talking through his hat”, insisting that the protocol is working and that the government’s plans would result in “untold economic damage”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed the move was “not a big deal”.

Forgive us for not taking the statesman’s word it.

Because while diplomatic rows occur over the protocol with no agreement in sight, elsewhere voices vying for Scottish separatism only intensify.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is this week expected to set out a refreshed case for Scottish independence ahead of a potential referendum next year, according to reports.

Scotland will be watching closely how Downing Street handles itself.