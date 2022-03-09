Swimming lessons and coaches; why they matter as 500,000 youngsters a year risk missing out on learning how to swim – The Yorkshire Post says

Now Swim England is using National Careers Week as a springboard to attract a new generation of coaches to teach youngsters the rudiments of swimming and, crucially, water safety.
As the governing body campaigns to raise awareness about those public pools threatened with closure, it has launched, alongside the Institute of Swimming, new recruitment academies after new research showed that 500,000 youngsters are missing out on lessons due to a shortage of qualified coaches.
After all, not only does swimming help people of all ages – and abilities – to stay fit, and form friendships, but it is also a skill that could mean the difference between life and death in the most extreme of circumstances, and Swim England’s initiative needs to be matched by similar commitment from national and local government.
