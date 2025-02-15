Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They lifted and shifted a new, stronger 200 tonne structure into place; added new tracks; allowed passenger services to resume – all within 5 days.

It was a herculean effort.

At the same time, new overhead lines were being fitted at Church Fenton between York and Leeds - ready for faster, electric trains on this section of the route by the middle of the year.

These are just a handful of the projects taking place across the Pennines.

Individually, they’re impressive. Together, they will be transformational.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Hitachi in Newton Aycliffe. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Not just for the economies of our great northern cities, but for the lives of many Yorkshire Post readers who have long put up with poor connectivity, long journeys, and unreliable services.

This multi-billion pound Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) is a mission to modernise the entire 70-mile route between Manchester and York by the early 2030s.

Passengers will enjoy faster services on electrified lines, with journey times between Manchester and York slashed by 10 minutes. Reliability will be improved too, thanks to state-of-the-art digital signaling.

More tracks and services will mean less time standing on either the train or platform. More rail freight will mean fewer lorries on our congested roads. And most of the route’s 23 stations will see a much-needed makeover, with step free access that puts accessibility first.

Passengers are already seeing the benefits. Electrification is complete between Manchester and Stalybridge. And over 75 years since it first opened, we’ve upgraded Morley Station with a new footbridge and access ramps.

But why does any of this matter? Because until we fulfil the economic potential of our Northern cities, the ceiling of our national ambition will always be too low.

Rail customers have been reminded to check before they travel as the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) progress continues between Dewsbury and Leeds.

After all, the north is home to 15 million people – with a regional economy that, if it were a separate country, would be among the 50 biggest in the world.

Yet despite being geographically close, poor connectivity has seemingly pushed northern towns and cities further apart.

It’s left a region unable to pool its vast resources and talent; a region that’s needlessly less productive than the rest of the UK; a region with bags of potential waiting to be unleashed.

The TRU shows we can chart a new course. That as well as delivering better everyday journeys, we can break down economic barriers that have stifled growth and progress.

Just look at what’s already happening. The project itself will create 8,000 jobs and 600 apprenticeships, drawn largely from local areas.

Investment is pouring in along the line of route, with chemicals firm Syngenta announcing up to 300 jobs at its Huddersfield site.

And a new station at Ravensthorpe will unlock 4,000 new homes – all part of 49 major development sites the route could end up supporting.

So yes, this matters. It matters because, growing up in a railway town, I know first-hand how rail can be a route to jobs, education and opportunity.

It matters for the Government’s Plan for Change. Because growing the economy and improving lives must be underpinned by world class transport.

And it matters for the people of Manchester, Leeds, York – and the many towns in between - who will finally get the rail services they’ve long deserved.