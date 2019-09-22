UCI World Road Championships is triumph for Team Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

TEAM YORKSHIRE has another chance to showcase God’s Own County to a global audience when cycling’s UCI World Championships gather pace after the first weekend.

A nine-day tour de force, it will be the biggest sporting event to be staged in this county – even the North – since the 2014 Tour de France.

2018 Tour de France hero Geraint Thomas will be competing in cycling's world championships in Yorkshire.

Yet, while it would be remiss not to acknowledge the short-term disruption that will be suffered by residents and businesses in Harrogate where the racing will end each day, this is offset by the favourable publicity which this region will receive when its stunning scenery is broadcast to the world.

This is the culmination of a remarkable team effort which has seen the organisers work with the local authorities, emergency services and residents in every community along the race routes to ensure that these championships are not only another resounding success for Yorkshire, but do encourage the next generation of riders to embrace a love of cycling.