The game of cricket is woven in the cultural fabric of this great county. The folk here are proud of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, following its progress keenly through thick and thin. And when the international season is in full swing, the fortunes of England becomes a major topic of conversation.

People need only look at Headingley over the next few days, where England and India are battling it out in the first test of the series, to see how much this region loves the game.

There will be countless villages where local communities will be coalescing around cricket.

That is why the report from York St John University warning of a significant decline in state school cricket opportunities for working-class boys will be a major cause for concern.

A game of cricket in the Bradford League. PIC: Andrew Bellis

It highlights the problem of bridging the gap between soft ball cricket played by young children and hard ball cricket that is played by those at an older age. The report makes a sensible suggestion of introducing a new 'harder' ball format.

There is also a clear need to empower teachers so that they have the confidence and competence in delivering hardball cricket. More grassroots funding targeted at schools is also required