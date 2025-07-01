I felt so proud to represent Sue Ryder at Haworth Pride

This past weekend, I had the privilege of representing Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice at Haworth Pride – a day marked by genuine community spirit and a shared commitment to equity.

The event began at West Lane Baptist Church with a welcoming mix of local stalls and refreshments from the Rainbow Café. Reverend David Skeet opened the afternoon with a thoughtful poem, followed by a powerful performance from Leeds-based LGBTQ+ choir Gay Abandon. Their set included some original pieces that really struck a chord with the audience.

We also enjoyed some great songs by singer Matt Monroe, and although there wasn’t an official parade, attendees naturally made their way to Haworth Park for more music, a DJ, and relaxed celebration. The official programme wrapped up around 5pm, but the day carried on into the evening with live music and a drag act at Haworth Old Hall.

I felt proud to be there representing Sue Ryder – a charity that recognises the persistent health inequalities experienced by LGBTQ+ people and is actively working to ensure expert, compassionate care is inclusive and visible. Being part of Haworth Pride was just one step in that ongoing journey.