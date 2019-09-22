Boris Johnson must not let little Luxembourg insult Great Britain over Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I WAS astonished and furious to see the Prime Minister of the tiny country of Luxembourg, smaller than the city of Birmingham, treat the PM of our great nation with such utter contempt at a news conference the other day (The Yorkshire Post, September 17).

Boris Johnson with his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel.

Luxembourg is paid millions from the EU budget whereas we, like fools, contribute billions annually to keep such countries as Luxembourg in existence.

The PM of tiny Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, provided, with crystal clear clarity, when he threw the dummy out of the pram and berated our great nation as though we were feckless simpletons, exactly why we need to leave this vale of tears by October 31.

Please go for it, Boris. Ignore the politically biased rulings of the so-called independent judiciary, and secure independence and freedom for the UK and you will be elected with a huge majority in the forthcoming election.

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

OUR Prime Minister endlessly tells us he is straining every sinew to get a new Brexit deal. How can we take this assertion seriously when in the last week or so he has appeared on our TV screens on a fish quay, in a cattle mart, at a school, standing on the deck of a warship and in Doncaster Market?

How can Prime Minister Johnson be fulfilling all these photo opportunities across the nation and at the same time claim to be negotiating with the EU? I am driven to the conclusion that he is happy with a “no-deal” Brexit, despite the damage it would undoubtedly do, and is simply electioneering.

I hope the electorate rumbles him and gets the message from David Cameron’s memoirs that he just cannot be trusted.

There are many honourable and decent MPs in all parties. Unfortunately, we are not currently being led by any of them.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

SOME very relevant comments by former editor Alan Rusbridger (The Yorkshire Post, September 14). However disputatious it might be, The Guardian has never insulted us with the ‘straight bananas’ journalism of the tabloids. Neither has it abandoned its northern roots; but why did it drop ‘Manchester’ from the title?

From: Martin Powell, Bardsey, Leeds.

ARE we now to expect that the office of Prime Minister is not to be regarded as the pinnacle of a career but merely a step towards that of the true target – being able to join the ranks of London middlemen and make a fortune through breaking up our country and selling it off?

From: Harry Brooke, Meanwood.

ANY MP who crosses the chamber to join another party should be deselected and a by-election must be held immediately (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 14). They can’t represent a constituency who selected them for one party, only for them to choose another once in office.

From: James Robson, Kirkbymoorside.

PERHAPS Jo Swinson should check the Trade Descriptions Act? Liberal Party – yes. Democrat? No. How can they be when they want to overturn the democratic vote of over half the population?

From: Alec Worrell, Green Meadows Drive, Filey.

I HAVE one very simple question that nobody appears to be able to answer, and this is it: How can any parliament overthrow or overturn the wishes of the people, as is currently the case with Brexit?

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

AS the Queen approved to suspend Parliament, surely the Supreme Court cannot overrule the Queen and Parliament?