Doncaster Sheffield should be Yorkshire’s new international airport over ‘badly positioned’ Leeds Bradford – Yorkshire Post Letters

YOU have recently run news items on the withdrawal by Leeds Bradford Airport of plans to create a new terminal building following the calling in of plans by Michael Gove.
I’ll boycott Leeds Bradford Airport in future for Manchester due to this shoddy service – Yorkshire Post Letters
Perhaps this will give Yorkshire’s politicians and business leaders an opportunity to sit down and think about our county’s air links with the rest of the world.
It seems obvious that Yorkshire needs an international airport to rival Manchester but that such an airport will never be Leeds Bradford, which is badly positioned with poor transport links and vulnerability to bad winter weather. Instead, if One Yorkshire has any meaning, then the obvious solution is a massive upgrade of Doncaster Sheffield Airport to become effectively our major regional airport.
Doncaster Sheffield is easily reached from all parts of Yorkshire via the A1 and M18, and it lies just off the East Coast Main Line.
It would be very easy to create a new station with a rail link from that line.
Doncaster Sheffield has one of the longest runways in the country and if its status was upgraded, then it would also generate significant economic development in South Yorkshire, which could be described as levelling up.
