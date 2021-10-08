HS2 not worth destruction of homes – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak scrap HS2?

I COULD not agree more with Malcolm Brown and Alan Staton (The Yorkshire Post, October 4) about the need to cancel HS2.

This £100bn vanity project will cause massive environmental damage, break up and stress out communities and force thousands of people to move.

HS2 continues to divide political and public opinion.

It will cost £403m a mile to save 27 minutes between London and Edinburgh 14 years hence.

Furthermore, the project will require nearly a gigawatt additional electricity capacity at a time when the Government has closed our remaining coal-fired power stations and thousands of new electric vehicles will have to be recharged.

Where will this additional power come from?

Britain’s geography is unsuited to 200mph trains. Distances between towns are not great and the line is planned through scenic areas and valued habitats and will destroy over 60 ancient woodlands.

Hundreds of homes will be blighted or demolished.

Moreover, this non-freight railway, far from narrowing the North-South divide, as its acolytes claim, will widen it. London will act even more like a dark star sucking infrastructure from northern Britain.