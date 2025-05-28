I feared being accused of antisemitism but I can’t remain silent anymore, what we’re seeing is genocide in Gaza - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Baldwin, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

I am ashamed. For 18 months I have kept quiet, terrified that I would be accused of antisemitism. My silence has been complicit. I am ashamed that my government has been complicit, both in its lack of action and in its help in arming Israel.

The Hamas attack on October 7 was horrific. No reasonable human being can condone the brutality of the killing of 1,218 people, the rapes, and the taking of 251 hostages.

The Israeli government reaction, however, has itself been brutal but also self-defeating. Just weeks after the attack the former Tory Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the British army in Northern Ireland, said that Netanyahu's government's actions were disproportionate and were fuelling the conflict for another 50 years.

Israeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip. PIC: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Since then, another 32,000 people have been killed. The total number of Palestinians killed is now 52,908, though a recent paper in the Lancet implied that this was an underestimate. The majority of these are women and children.

Since Israel's breaking of the ceasefire in March, Israel has refused to allow food and aid into Gaza, in effect starving the population. If this is not an act of genocide, what is?

In September last year the British government concluded that there was a clear risk certain military exports to Israel might be used in violations of Humanitarian Law.

