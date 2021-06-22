John Bercow defection to Labour is Tory morale boost – Yorkshire Post Letters

File photo dated 31/10/19 of John Bercow who has denied discussing the prospect of a peerage with Sir Keir Starmer after the former Commons speaker and Tory MP defected to the Labour Party.

THE Conservatives certainly took a hammering at the Chesham and Amersham by-election, but Labour’s historically abject performance is surely more worrying for all those unfortunates who follow the party.

And Sunday’s news that the controversial John Bercow widely accused of pandering to the Remain cause in his previous position as House of Commons Speaker, has now joined Labour must be like an extra kick in the teeth for the party’s prospects. John Bercow’s intervention will clearly put new heart into the dispirited Conservatives after that surprising drubbing in the by-election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From: Geoffrey Brooking, Havant.

ormer British House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, applauds as he watches the final singles tennis match between Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Queen's Club tournament.

IF dear old John Bercow has joined the Labour Party, then all I can say is that Boris Johnson must be doing something right.

Millions of people will see this move from Bercow and Keir Starmer for what it is.

Bercow, Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer all plotted together in Parliament and in the courts to overturn what was the biggest democratic mandate in UK political history. Yet, just when you think the country has finally come together and accepted the Brexit reality, up pops up dear old Bercow himself. Which simply proves how out of touch Keir Starmer and his metropolitan socialist elite really are.

Keep up the great work, Boris Johnson, and I’ve no doubt who the working class will be backing next time.

From: Terry Palmer, Barnsley.

WHAT a week for the Tories. Firstly losing Chesham and Amersham to the Lib Dems. Then ex-Speaker John Bercow, the only ex-Speaker to be denied a peerage, leaving the Tories and joining the Labour Party – sour grapes or what?

Of course he will have good company in the likes of Yvette Cooper, Hilary Benn and Emily Thornberry, every one, like him, being totally undemocratic. If these are the people, like Mr Bercow, being welcomed by the Labour Party, then I, for one, will definitely not be re-joining.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

BORIS Johnson appears reluctant to sack Ministers who have failed in office. Could this be because replacements with talent do not exist?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

DOMINIC Cummings was all but in name the PM. It is clear Boris Johnson relied on him utterly. Why?