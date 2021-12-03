No police to enforce face mask rules as Omicron virus cases grow – Yorkshire Post Letters

How should the new rules on face masks be enforced? Reader Peter Hyde poses the question.

PERSONALLY, I am more than willing to obey the rules about the wearing of masks in shops and on public transport, but the question is who will be able to enforce the rules on late night trains and buses when alcohol consumption has taken its effect?

It is unfair to ask the people driving buses as they will be subject to abuse which could be verbal or even physical. When even MPs are willing to flout the rules (what an example), how can we expect others to conform?

In our small town we certainly don’t seem to have a visible police presence as far as I can see. The police have an impossible job due to the many varied demands made on so few numbers.

From: Justin Enthoven, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate.

THE article by David Behrens ‘The pandemic has exposed the darker side of some people’ (The Yorkshire Post, November 27) is a disturbing reflection on the state of the nation.

I have a friend who moved to Italy two years ago. On a recent visit to the UK, he reflected on ‘the extraordinary amount of conflict experienced in public places in the UK’ and ‘the level of discourse being bickering or louder’.

Whether it be due to Brexit, the pandemic or social media, we clearly live in an increasingly intolerant land. The global refugee crisis now focused in the Channel is, of course, a complicated issue which requires sensitivity, honesty and co-operation.

For our Prime Minister, when speaking with his Polish counterpart, to talk of co-operation while, at the same time using language that can only infuriate our closest neighbour and exacerbate matters, is both dishonest and hypercritical.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

SURELY the best way to stop migration across the Channel is to target where the boats and lifejackets are being made and destroy at source? It should not be a difficult job for France’s secret service, or our own, to trace the manufacturers.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

JUST who do you believe over Covid safeguards – the Prime Minister or Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, who says reducing social contacts “a little bit” will “help to keep the virus at bay”? It’s a no-brainer.

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

ISN’T the political hiatus over the Omicron variant a conveniently-timed distraction from Tory sleaze?