Parliament has abused its power over Brexit and no longer deserves our trust – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Callister, Hornsea.

WHETHER or not we leave the EU, considerable harm has been done by those MPs who have shown little or no respect for the result of the 2016 referendum.

They seem to have forgotten they govern by our consent and without such consent have no mandate to do anything on our behalf.

The House of Commons has abused the immense power it has and I feel Parliament no longer deserves our trust in it to protect our democracy, rights and freedom.

We need a higher authority to safeguard these fundamental rights, and I feel we should consider instituting a written constitution that Parliament alone would be unable to alter – and which would help to prevent future acts of arrogant disrespect by MPs towards our citizens.

From: Alan Mumby, Summerfield Drive, Leeds.

THE outgoing Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has warned our PM about disobeying the law.

He said it would be a terrible example to set society and Boris Johnson would be “acting like a bank robber if he refuses to delay Brexit to avoid no deal”.

Doesn’t the pompous, self-righteous and arguably biggest obstacle to Brexit think we have been robbed for long enough by the Brussels bureaucrats?

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

THE Remainer parties are arguing that they, and not the people, own power. Arguing that the Project Fear predictions are the truth to negate the people’s decision on the EU is only telling half the story.

Remainers pull up the drawbridge against the rest of the world and would leave our defence and foreign policy exclusively in the hands of majority voting in Brussels. This is not democracy.

From: Alan Machin, Besscarr.

IN his letter (The Yorkshire Post, September 14), Donald Wood stated he could not understand Michael Heseltine’s views on Europe.

Perhaps it is because as a landowner he has received around £90,000 a year from the EU in subsidies.

Friends of the Earth identified 48 parliamentarians who between them claimed £5.7m in farm subsidies in 2017.

The European empire is just a gravy train for politicians and it is no wonder the political elite are doing all they can to prevent us leaving.