‘Partygate’ is distraction from bigger crises – Yorkshire Post Letters

Doubts still surround Boris Johnson's premiership.

WHAT does “common sense” tell us about this whole “partygate” business?

When one considers the worrying situation that some of us will be shortly facing regarding the increase in energy prices, the problems we are still having with Covid-19, the fact that the number of deaths due to stabbing is unacceptable, not to mention the fact that thousands of Russian troops are sitting on the border with Ukraine, ready to invade, then “partygate” quite simply pales into insignificance.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield .

BURY South MP Christian Wakeford defected from the Tories to Labour rather than have the guts and strength of character to stand up for his beliefs and fight a by-election.

The Conservative Party is better off without such an individual while Sir Keir Starmer might well regret the enthusiastic reception that he continues to give Mr Wakeford.

From: Michael Green, Tingley.

WHEN all those at the top who have shown their criminality, or contempt for the rules, or arrogance, or simple untruthfulness, or now (as in the case of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner) that they are running scared of their own shadows, will there actually be anybody of integrity and honesty left? And what does that tell us about the future of this once great country?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WHO decided that it was a good idea for Boris Johnson to effectively set the terms of remit for the Sue Gray report into “partygate” – and what is being done to stop future premiers being “judge and jury” over their own failings in office?