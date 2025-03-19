Sheffield Council needs to get a grip of the litter problem in Kelham Island - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr Bill Schiffman, Leighton Drive, Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelham Island, Sheffield is supposed to be one of the most attractive ‘up and coming’ areas in the UK to live. The area has two redeeming features - the conversion of several quality, aesthetically pleasing former factory buildings - saved from demolition largely due the excellent work by the excellent Hallamshire Historic Buildings - into homes has been a success.

The Kelham Island Museum is also brilliant, and a time portal to Sheffield's industrial past. There are certainly things in this area which aren’t up and coming - the amount of substandard ‘street art’ by members of the local artists group and the amount of litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area next to the Riverside Pub next to Mowbray Street is a particular eyesore, and according to my friend who lives in the area, always strewn with litter.

The Kelham Island area of Sheffield.