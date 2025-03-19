Sheffield Council needs to get a grip of the litter problem in Kelham Island - Yorkshire Post Letters
Kelham Island, Sheffield is supposed to be one of the most attractive ‘up and coming’ areas in the UK to live. The area has two redeeming features - the conversion of several quality, aesthetically pleasing former factory buildings - saved from demolition largely due the excellent work by the excellent Hallamshire Historic Buildings - into homes has been a success.
The Kelham Island Museum is also brilliant, and a time portal to Sheffield's industrial past. There are certainly things in this area which aren’t up and coming - the amount of substandard ‘street art’ by members of the local artists group and the amount of litter.
The area next to the Riverside Pub next to Mowbray Street is a particular eyesore, and according to my friend who lives in the area, always strewn with litter.
I wondered if this could please be cleaned and the local councillors and pub invited to work in partnership to address the obvious litter issue in this part of the area, along with the other parts which are regularly covered with broken glass, cans etc.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.